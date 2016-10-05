Sarawak footballers out of contention

KUCHING: The hopes of the Sarawak football team to enter the semi-finals of the Sopma competition were dashed when Pulau Pinang took over the second spot of Group A with a comfortable 2-0 win over Perak yesterday.

Sarawak lost 1-2 to Group A leaders Selangor in their final match on Monday, ending their run in competition with six points from four games. Pulau Pinang have seven points.

In the other match, Selangor suffered their first defeat against Melaka with a 3-5 scoreline.

Meanwhile in Group B, Federal Territories won their final group match against Terengganu 4-2 while Sabah thrashed Kedah 5-0. For Group B, Kelantan and Sabah are through to the semifinals today which will see Kelantan up against Pulau Pinang and Selangor facing Sabah at 8.15am at the Sarawak Sports Complex, Padang C and D. The football final will be played on Oct 6 at 3.15pm while the playoff for third and fourth placing will be at 4.15pm at the same venue.