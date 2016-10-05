Selangor lead bowling medal tally

KUCHING: Sarawak bowlers added two silver and a bronze to its medal tally on Day 3 of the 19th Malaysia Deaf Games (Sopma) at Megalanes Bowling Centre Batu Kawa, here yesterday.

The women’s team comprising Siong Mui Hong, Saftiah Dewek, Sia Chew Ing, V.Helmiah Mikel Rudy and Siw Sing Hie took the silver with 3,793 pins fall behind Sabah’s 4,038 from Masrumi Juri Azhar, Nor Misha Nathera Mackery, Nurul Farhana Wahab, Zuriana Roslan and Jovinia Danduan. Federal Territory’s Liew Boon Har, Marziani Mat Hassan, Annie Chew Yoon Tai, Aishah Abdul Shukor and Cheng Kam Ping collected the bronze with 3,717.

Selangor won the men’s team event after Suhaimi Abdul Manap, Ahmad Zainurin Amat Jailani, Mohammad Asra Affindi Saleh, Mohd Razid Redzali and Mohd Firdaus Mohamad finished with a total of 5,408.

Federal Territory grabbed the silver with 5,251 through Tan Eng Hock, Chin Nyuk Hing, Wong Chew Hoong, Chua Hock Seng and Mohd Zaidi Awang while the bronze went to Sabah’s Hardi Abdul Hagi, Lo Fook Fah. Nethaneal Siegfred Enson, Soo Kok Heng and Ho Choon Seong with 4,746. Sarawak had to settle for fifth place after managing to knock down 4,349.

In the women’s all event, Sarawak’s Sia Chew Ing and Siong Mui Hong took the silver and bronze behind Sabah’s Jovinia Danduan.

Selangor’s Mohd Firdaus Mohamad won the men’s all event category with 5,028. Mohd Zaidi Awang from the Federal Territory took the silver while Selangor’s Mohd Razid Redzali won bronze.

Sarawak’s bowling team manager Abang Kamarudin Abang Zaini said that he was satisfied with his team’s overall performance despite facing tough competition from Selangor and Sabah.

“We have surpassed our achievement in the previous Games. As three of our women athletes Siong Mui Hong, Sia Chew Ing and Siw Sing Hie have been selected to play for the master’s category (today), there is definitely a medal to be won but we are unsure what colour,” he added.

As of yesterday, Sarawak are third in the medal table with 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze while Selangor led with 4-1-1 followed by Sabah (3-1-4).

The bowling competition continues today.