SMC campaign to raise profile, value of recycling among villagers

SIBU: The habit of recycling can generate income apart from preserving the environment, says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Rogayah Jamain.

According to her, many benefits can be derived from recycling if it is being carried out widely.

“It will generate income while preserving the environment and surrounding areas. Thus, don’t consider recycling as a trivial matter as it actually brings about many benefits to ourselves and the community,” she said in speaking at a recycling programme run by SMC and the security and community committee (JKKK) of Nangka state constituency here recently.

Event organising chairperson Nazatusyima Bujang, Councillor Ibrahim Laili and Councillor Zaiton Kader were among those present at the programme, which featured an exhibition by SMC Public Health Division on recycling items, as well as a talk and demonstration on discarded recyclables.

Rogayah said the discarded items that could be recycled were saleable. On the recycling campaign, she said the community, in particular villagers, still lacked awareness of impact from such campaign.

“Through this campaign, I want the Kampung Bandong recycling centre to be re-opened. It was not actively utilised in the past. The surrounding areas of Kampung Bandong, which include Kampung Nangka, Kampung Datu, Kampung Hilir and Kampung Abang Barieng, could make use of the re-opened centre,” she pointed out.

Rogayah also called on school managements, parent-teachers associations, JKKKs, mosques, suraus and members of the local community to carry out recycling on a larger scale.

“We hope that the local community would render solid support towards the recycling campaign, without which the purpose would be stymied.”

“On the recycling centre at Kampung Bandong, Rogayah said the SMC would monitor it to ensure that it would be fully and properly utilised.

She said SMC did not want the centre to fall into disuse – rendering it to become the loitering spot of youths in the village.

“This centre must be locked after usage. SMC will check the centre from time to time. Every item up for recycling must be placed accordingly in the centre. I hope this centre, which has its appointed committee, would be well managed,” she added.

At the programme, Rogayah handed over the key to Kampung Bandong and Kampung Abang Barieng JKKK chairman Penghulu Kassim Mohammad as a symbolic gesture for the re-activation of the recycling centre.