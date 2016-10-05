Society receives RM10,000 grant for its activities

MARUDI: The Baram Che Xin Khor Moral Uplifting Society received a grant of RM10,000 from Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil on Monday.

The grant, presented during the society’s 16th anniversary and Confucius’ birthday celebration dinner, is to help the society to hold its various programmes.

In his speech, Penguang said members should work to improve peace and harmony in the community and give their support to neighbourhood committees.

He also pledged to support the society and other organisations here.

“So here I promise to assist and give my full support to the projects as well as the society’s Marudi branch. So my heart is always in Marudi as I myself am from Marudi. I want to see the development in Marudi,” he said.

Society members from Indonesia, Sabah, Labuan, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei and across Sarawak were among those in attendance.