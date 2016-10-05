Soo asks if Chong respects Malaysia Agreement

KUCHING: Sarawak Reform Party (Reform) president Lina Soo is wondering whether Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen respects the Malaysia Agreement.

Soo was responding to Chong’s recent statement that the local party’s regionalism politics was just another form of racist politics of Umno.

“Can Chong answer if Malaysia is a unitary State or a Federation of three distinct regions? If the latter, surely Chong must agree that politics has to be regional where it matters, especially when it comes to Sarawak’s rights and ownership of resources.

Does Chong respect the Malaysia Agreement 1963?” she said in a press statement yesterday.

According to Soo, the fundamental principle of Malaysia Agreement 1963 that formed the basis for the formation of the Federation of Malaysia was the participation of three political regions or territories – Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah.

“The Malaysia Agreement spells out the permanent distinction of Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya as three separate political territories, each to its own individualities and characteristics. Chong has failed to distinguish between what is regional politics concerning Sarawak rights and what is race politics.

“Worse, he has misled the people by lumping them together as if they are one and the same. Thus, for Chong to allege that ‘regionalism politics is akin to racial politics’ is misguided, and is like comparing an apple and a pear.”

Soo stated that regionalism or territorial politics had nothing to do with race at all, adding that if Chong did not appreciate regional politics, then he obviously didn’t agree that the Federation was comprised of three political regions.

“His party needs not respect the Malaysia Agreement nor champion Sarawak’s rights or fight for Sarawak’s resources such as oil and waters.

“Therefore, if losing seats is a sign of a party’s track record of service and struggle for the people, and if the survival of a political party depends upon only one particular race, then that speaks volumes of race-based Malayan parties which seem to be losing favour with the people of Sarawak and Sabah.”

For the Federation of Malaysia to survive, Soo said all Malayan political parties should stop their political interference in Sarawak and each region preserve its rights, sensitivities and sentiments, which she believed would lead to a better, fairer and more harmonious Federation.