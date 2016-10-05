Subsidies will not take you anywhere – Director

KOTA KINABALU: The local community should not be complacent and overly reliant on government subsidies, said Sabah Public Sector Training Institute (INSAN) director Sa’adilah Haji Abdillah.

Sa’adilah said civil servants have to assist the younger generation in broadening their mindsets that they must work hard.

“We are sometimes too complacent.

“We think that the government will hand us everything.”

He said the world had changed and only people with competitive spirit could achieve what they wanted.

In this competitive environment, Sa’adilah said people who lacked readiness would inevitably be sidelined in the process of development.

“Capable individuals will be able to provide input and benefit from development while those who do not have a role to play can only be an audience.

“For Sabah to prosper, the people must work hard and not to be overly dependent on government subsidies.

“It won’t take us anywhere,” Sa’adilah said when officiating at the Sabah Civil Service Secretaries Week (MSPA) organized by INSAN here yesterday. The event was attended by 127 participants, including 86 from the Sabah public sector, including statutory bodies, 11 from the federal public sector and 30 from the private sector.

Speaking of challenges in the civil service, Sa’adilah said government servants should strive to fulfill the demands from the society, given that people now were more well informed.

He said the social media sometimes also spread false or provocative information that caused the community to perceive the government as incompetent.

“The government is actually highly capable, just that we are not communicating or understood well.”

Sa’adilah said the government, especially civil servants, must enhance their capability and knowledge.

“We emphasize development and knowledge trainings on civil servants in Sabah because as implementers of public wills, we should possess high competency, expertise and skills,” he said, adding that civil servants should also undergo continuing professional development.

“If we are knowledgeable, we can definitely carry out our tasks successfully and comfortably.”

Also present was organizing chairperson Hajah Habibah binti Durasin.