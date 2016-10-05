Three bridge projects approved after Fadillah’s appeal

KUCHING: Three bridge projects costing RM550 million have been approved after an appeal made by Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

The three projects are Sg Rambungan Bridge which costs RM130 million, Sg Igan Bridge (RM300 million) and Bintulu Flyover (RM120 million).

The three projects were initially not included in the first rolling plan of the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (11MP) but after Fadillah’s appeal, the EPU has agreed to the construction of the three bridges.

Fadillah said this through a press statement received here yesterday in response to Jemoreng assemblyman Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya’s statement on his disappointed with the long delay of the construction of Sg Igan Bridge.

In a news entitled ‘Juanda disappointed over long delay in construction of bridge’ on Page 7 of The Borneo Post, the first term assemblyman said the Sg Igan Bridge project in Mukah had been delayed for at least 10 years.

Juanda said the plan to construct the bridge was first put on record in 2002 but he was told that the construction would only commence in 2018. The delay had made it difficult for him to face the residents who questioned him about the status of the bridge.

“The three bridges were not included in the first rolling plan of the 11MP. The EPU only approved them after my appeal. This is in addition to Batang Lupar Bridge which costs RM1 billion, which was promised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak when he visited Batang Sadong Bridge and Bintulu on Jan 31 this year,” said Fadillah.

He said EPU gave the approval on Feb 23 this year after he had sent his appeal letter dated Nov 24, 2015 requesting for a reconsideration of the decision.

After the approval, a Value Assessment Lab (VAL) was conducted by EPU from July 18 to 21, 2016 in Kuching. During the time, Matu District Office brought up the request of the local communities, especially those from Kampung Igan, for the bridge to be built near their village.

“Due to their request, the VAL changed the site of the bridge from its original plan to one that is near to Kg Igan Ferry Jetty,” said Fadilah.

“The state Public Works Department had earlier on obtained approval from the State Planning Authority (SPA) to use the first site, which is about seven to eight kilometres away from Kg Igan, to build the bridge. The design of the bridge was also finalised,” he said.

“However, due to the change of site, the construction of the bridge will definitely be delayed because preliminary works such as land survey, hydrographic survey, soil investigation, bridge design and others need to start all over again. All these preliminary works will take at least a year to complete.

“Due to these factors, the construction of Sg Igan Bridge cannot begin in early 2017 as planned. Taking into consideration the preliminary works which take at least a year to complete, the construction of the bridge can only start in early 2018,” Fadillah said.

The Petra Jaya MP stressed that the construction of Sg Igan Bridge had never been suspended. Rather, it’s only a delay because the project had been moved to a new site as requested by the local communities.