Ugak reaching out to constituents to find out their needs

KAPIT: To prepare for his presentation at the next Parliament sitting on Oct 21, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong is moving around his constituency to gather information on the needs of constituents.

Speaking at a gathering for representatives of rural communities at the Civic Centre here last weekend, Ugak said his constituency covers a very large area as it comprises Baleh, Belaga and Murum state seats and it entails extensive travelling to reach out to the people.

“Hulu Rajang is very under-developed so I have to submit a long list of requests from the ground to lobby for more development funds to improve the standard of living in longhouses and villages”, he said.

Ugak thanked officers from government departments and agencies in Kapit for co-operating with him in carrying out his duty and for attending the functions held in remote areas of his constituency.

“Thank you for attending functions held at rural longhouses especially on weekends with me. You’ve sacrificed your precious holidays to do that”, he said

He cited the ‘Expedition to Long Singut, Ulu Baleh’ on Sept 24 and 25 in which officers from state and federal departments joined community leaders to travel in thirty-three longboats to the remote settlement as an example of their sacrifice.

Ugak pointed out it was not easy to travel up Baleh River to Long Singut as the journey took two days with an overnight stop-over by the river bank.

Organising chairman of the function Wilfred Billy Panyau, Kapit Resident Joseph Belayong, Bukit Mabong District Officer Douglas Pungga, Kapit Sports Officer Jack Janda were among heads of departments and community leaders who attended the function.