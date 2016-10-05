Villager appeals for help to build wooden walkway

One of Gerita’s children wades through the flood waters. The family has tried to place wooden planks to connect the house to the rest of the village but they are no match for the flood waters. Photo shows Gerita’s house surrounded by flood waters.

MIRI: Kampung Tellian Ulu villager Gerita Ayom, 46, has appealed to the government to help her build a wooden walkway to her village house in Mukah.

She pointed out that she has lived in the house for 20 years and walkways have been provided for other houses in the village.

According to Gerita, her family has made multiple requests to the village chief and district officer for a walkway and was told it would be built soon.

“We are appealing to the government to look into the problem faced by my family as every time it rains or there’s high tide, we have to brave the flood waters (to leave the house),” she said yesterday, while showing photographs taken last month to The Borneo Post.

“The rest of the houses in Tellian Ulu are provided with walkways by the authorities and all the neighbours from both sides of our house have walkways built. However, it is sad to see our house has no walkway built to link it to the kampung.”

Gerita said there have been times her children had to walk in the flood waters from the village to Mukah where they work.

She questioned why the authorities were passing the buck when it came to fulfilling the promised project.

Gerita’s brother Ben, who has also appealed to the authorities concerned, claimed the family was promised a walkway during past election campaigns.

“Until today it is not fulfilled, which saddens us as loyal citizens to the present BN (Barisan Nasional) government,” he said.

“My late mother Retani Sebal passed away two years ago and she also appealed to the government to build the walkway in the past.”

He pointed out that the landas season is coming and the family would have to deal with flood waters on a daily basis.

“I hope the elected representatives in Tellian and Mukah can take action to solve the problem faced by my family,” he added.