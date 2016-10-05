Wan Junaidi confident of winning Santubong if re-nominated

KUCHING: Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar believes that he is still a winnable candidate for Barisan Nasional (BN) if chosen to defend the seat in the 14th general election.

He said having been the parliamentarian for Santubong over the last three terms, and for Batang Lupar three terms previously, he had always treated his constituents fairly regardless of their race and religion.

“I can say this – if I’m standing for election, my constituency would not abandon me. I can still provide a good service as I am a service-oriented person.

“I don’t play politics and I don’t make political speeches in my ‘kawasan’ (constituency). All I do is to serve the people. And I have made it a point to treat everybody the same – the Malays, the Ibans, the Bidayuhs and the Chinese,” Wan Junaidi told The Borneo Post at his residence here on Monday.

According to him, he is now helping a Christian group to build their church at Samariang Baru.

“We will have the official opening soon. I have built churches in many places. I have also built temples and Chinese schools, just like I built suraus and mosques for the Muslims.

“To me, there is no race and no religion in my vocabulary. That’s why I have been accepted by my voters.”

Wan Junaidi added that he had never chased for the top posts in his party, PBB, although he had been an MP for the past 26 years.

“For me, the position (in PBB) is not important. I am just an appointed supreme council member in PBB by virtue of me being an elected representative. What is important is to get elected and serve the people well. And if you are given appointment, you give your best,” he stressed.

On a related issue, Wan Junaidi said there had been no indication from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on when the general election would be held, despite rumours saying that Najib might call for a snap election by March next year.

“From what Datuk Seri Najib said, he is not likely to hold any election before 2018, but as far as my constituency is concerned and according to my political secretary, it is a BN stronghold,” he said, adding that the number of votes that he had been getting over the last three elections had been increasing.

Wan Junaidi said the increase in the number of votes ever since he was fielded in Santubong in 2004 was proof that the constituents regarded him as a man of action who did not indulge in politicking.

“I was asked to stand in Santubong to recapture one of the state constituencies – Pantai Damai, which was lost to the opposition in the 1999 general election by 102 votes. So I was asked to salvage Santubong.

“When I came in, it was supposed to be grey but I turned it white. I won the seat in 2004 with a majority of 10,560 votes. But then people said Wan Junaidi could not repeat that because it’s an urban seat where there were many professionals. But I garnered even more votes by winning a majority of 12,932 in the 2008 general election,” he said.

In the 2013 parliamentary polls, Wan Junaidi said even when he was sabotaged, he still could win convincingly by garnering 86.6 per cent of the votes cast.

“The results said it all and that made me very confident in my constituency. I have no problem serving the people there.”

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi who is also Natural Resources and Environment Minister revealed that he would be tabling an ‘Excess Benefit Sharing Law’ sometime next year to protect the rich biodiversity of the country that would bring benefits to the local community.

“It will be the most advanced law ever created in this area of biodiversity as it will go directly to the locals. If the locals have some knowledge about the plants, trees or flowers which can be used for medicines, and if a researcher makes use of such findings, the royalty must be given to the locals,” he said.

Wan Junaidi pointed out that Sarawak, which has its own law on biodiversity, would remain as the overseeing authority over certain discoveries of its own biodiversity.

According to him, a draft copy of the new law is now being fine-tuned by the Attorney General’s Office.