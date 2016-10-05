World Bank: Malaysia’s economic growth to rebound in 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to rebound in 2017 and 2018 on a recovery in oil prices and export goods, Chief Economist for East Asia and Pacific Region Sudhir Shetty said.

Malaysia’s economic growth is likely to slow to 4.2 per cent in 2016 from 5.0 per cent last year as oil and manufactured exports are affected by weaker global demand, Shetty said.

“We have seen the recovery trend right now,” he told Malaysian media via a video conference from Washington DC here today.

Overall, growth in developing East Asia and Pacific is expected to remain resilient over the next three years, growing at 5.8 per cent this year and 5.7 per cent in 2017-2018.

Meanwhile, the World Bank expects China to continue its gradual transition to slower, but more sustainable growth from 6.7 per cent in 2016 to 6.5 per cent in 2017 and 6.3 per cent in 2018. -Bernama