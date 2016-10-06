30 MACC staff take 15 hours to count RM52 million cash

KOTA KINABALU: It took 30 staff of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 15 hours to count RM52 million cash which was seized from two state government department officials who allegedly abused their position to award contracts to their family members.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said yesterday that the RM52 million haul was at least five times as much as their last biggest cash haul of RM10 million.

The cash was seized from the offices and houses of the director and his deputy in Kota Kinabalu in a day-long raid yesterday; some in cupboards, and others stuffed into six safety deposit boxes.

There were stacks of RM100, RM50 and RM20 bills, laid out on several surfaces around a room, still sealed in plastic, packed in boxes. There were at least five foot-deep cardboard boxes, covering a three-metre long table, thrown into leather bags, and just strewn about in general. The MACC team used the serial numbers to estimate some of the sealed stacks, all this while locked in the room.

“In the 49 years since the commission was set up, we have never seen this amount of money. The thought that it involves a government servant is very bad,” said Azam at a press conference yesterday.

Also seized from the director and his deputy were 94 luxury brand bags, gold jewellery, rings of precious stones and branded watches, 127 land grants as well as foreign currencies totally RM8.2 million including RM192,804 worth of Singaporean dollars, RM86,041 worth of British pounds, RM75,962 worth of US dollars and RM40,230 worth of Euros.