4 remanded 7 days to facilitate corruption probe

The deputy director being brought to the court. The director leaving the courtroom.

KOTA KINABALU: Four men, including two senior officers of a government agency, were remanded for seven days by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to facilitate investigation into corrupt practices involving alleged abuse of power in the granting of projects.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie issued the remand order on the four accused – a director and deputy director, both aged 54, a 55-year-old businessman, and a 50-year-old accountant – after allowing an application made by the investigating officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Mohd Faliq Basirudin, yesterday.

The remand order was issued for investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification, which is the subject matter of the offence.

The four accused were remanded with effect from yesterday.

On Oct 4, the senior officers were arrested on allegations of having given projects under the purview of their department to relatives.

MACC officers had also seized about RM3 million cash kept in a safe in the office of one of the suspects.

An MACC source said that the abuse of power probably began in 2010 and it is believed that they may have amassed more than RM50 million in wealth.

It was said that the department had handled infrastructure construction projects valued at more than RM3.3 billion since 2010 and that the officers had monopolised the projects and given them to their relatives.

The source added that the RM3.3 billion allocation was federal funding and did not include state funds.