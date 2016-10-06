Abg Johari: Telang Usan District to enjoy more progress

MARUDI: Telang Usan District will get to enjoy more progress in the near future, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the first anniversary celebration of the elevation of Telang Usan to a district at SJK Kee Tee here recently, Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said with the establishment of a new township in the district, the district would have more development and implementation of infrastructure and utility projects to improve the lives of the people.

“With the new township, we want to see more development coming here, and I am also sharing the happiness with the communities of Telang Usan. Furthermore, Long Lama and Long Bedian sub-districts will become the centre of rural transformation.

“We will upgrade the services of the relevant government agencies that will deliver the desire of Tok Nan (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) to see rural transformation in terms of better economic opportunities, raising people’s income, upgrading the tourism packages in Baram, including Long Lama, which are rich in biodiversity resources and so on,” he said.

On a related subject, he said the government had decided not to go ahead with the proposed Baram dam project but instead was looking into an alternative for the people in Baram to earn extra income through green resources, which would not have a severe impact on the ecosystem.

He advised the people to work closely with their district officer, Baru Tai, and staff of other government departments and agencies to enable projects and plans to be carried out smoothly.

Later, Abang Johari announced an MRP grant of RM20,000 to the organising committee of the anniversary celebration for its activities next year.

Telang Usan assemblyman and organising committee advisor Dennis Ngau, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Miri Resident Anthonio Kathi Galis, political secretary to the chief minister, Charles Balan Seling, Baru Tai, Temenggong Elizabeth Deng and Penghulu Desmond Yap chieng Siang were the VIPs present.