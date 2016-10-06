Asst director: Bomba ready for year-end floods

SIBU: The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is ready for the possible year-end floods.

It said it had put on standby logistics and manpower comprising 1,193 fire fighters and 150 auxiliary personnel, to face the eventuality.

In addition, they have 96 vehicles and 54 boats ready for the floods, State Bomba assistant director (operations) Farhan Sufyan Borhan said, adding their assets were spread across the seven zones in the state.

Based on the department’s five-year record, he said they had identified more than 600 places around Sarawak as flood-prone, mostly areas near river banks and some near construction sites.

“There are 29 fire stations in Sarawak with staff strength of 1,193 firemen and 150 auxiliary personnel ready to be deployed to assist in flood operations should there be flooding. In addition, we have 39 teams of volunteer fire fighters, comprising 1,870 members.

“Depending on location…most our volunteers are in rural areas…so they (will be) our first responders if an emergency occurs near their location,” he told The Borneo Post when asked on Bomba’s preparations for the possible year-end floods.

However, leave for fire fighters would only be frozen if the situation became critical, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Disaster Relief Committee was now getting its more than 17,000 members ready for natural disasters, in line with October being declared National Preparedness Month by the federal government.

Its new chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who took over from former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang, recently said the National Preparedness Month was declared by the National Disaster Management Committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Continuing on, Farhan Sufyan revealed that the bulk of their manpower or 349 personnel were placed in Zone One which is made up of Kuching, Batu Lintang, Petrajaya, Tabuan Jaya, Bau and Lundu.

In Zone Four, he said they had 280 personnel spread over Sibu, Sungai Merah, Sarikei, Kanowit, Bintangor, Mukah, Kapit and Song.

As for Zone Two, comprising Kota Samarahan, Siburan, Simunjan and Serian, he said it was manned by 149 personnel.

The remaining personnel were stationed at Zones Three, Five, Six and Seven, he added.

On auxiliary fire fighters, he said their working shift was similar to that of regular fire fighters; just that they were paid an allowance of RM6/hour.

Giving a breakdown of their logistics, Farhan Sufyan said 52 were water tender vehicles; two ‘hazmat’ tender vehicles; two helicopters; 21 EMRS ambulances; 12 tanker lorries; 75 four-wheel-drive vehicles; six three-tonne lorries, 12 five-tonne lorries and three buses.

As for the 54 boats, he said three were rapid intervention boats, one amphibious rapid intervention boat, 46 aluminium boats and four fibre boats.

He said Zone Four had the most number of aluminium boats at 12; followed by Zone One (10); Zone Two (six), Zone Three (five) while Zones Five and Six had four each and Zone Seven (three).

Giving an insight into the amphibious rapid intervention boat, he explained that it is capable of carrying out operations in challenging situations.

“The amphibious rigid inflatable boat is most suitable to be used to access roads or areas cut off by floods.”

As for Bomba’s awareness programmes for this year, he said they had carried out summer camps and established community Bomba teams in 23 state constituencies besides conducting 493 talks from January to August this year.