Bario truly a ‘green and full of soul’ place

BARIO: The Bario Highland, with its perfect weather suitable for organic farming, is the place that is truly ‘green and full of soul’.

When launching ‘Ngeribed Ngebata Bario’ (Beautifying and Greening Bario programme) at Lepo Rurum in the highland yesterday, Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said, “Sustainability is the pathway to improve quality of life of the people and Bario as a whole. Bario is lucky for having natural beauty of unspoiled environment that is green and fresh. It is the envy of many places that have gone far by creating concrete jungles.”

He said Bario was a pristine example of a place that many could only dream of having. This could be achieved by developing the natural environment and upholding and strengthening the culture that came with it.

“This is the pathway we take for Bario. Miri City Council is taking the green initiative to manage its waste by promoting organic composting for use as fertilizer and the success will depend very much on the community’s involvement and acceptance. If we are successful, Bario can go further to become a super tourism product for the state,” he added.

Another asset, he added, was the people and their culture, which was the ‘Soul of Bario’.

“Many other places have lost that, and today many are still doing soul-searching. Bario is lucky as its people and culture form that very soul that most places have lost and tried to revive.”

In this context, he urged Bario folk to work together in beautifying and greening the highland.

‘Ngeribed Ngebata Bario’, Dr Sim added had a significant purpose with the Ministry of Local Government and MCC as core partners in organising the three-day event.

It also started the greening campaign with MCC as the local council responsible for managing and providing government services to the people in Bario.

Various activities have been carried out during the event. They included tree-planting, seminar on environment, exhibition, 3R programme, cleaning campaign as well as composting programme.

Dr Sim said he had high hopes that Bario folk would continue to work together among themselves, especially in composting programme and tree-planting.

The ministry has spent much to provide the Bokashi Composting kits, while Miri City Council has given 500 seedlings for the tree-planting programme.

At the function, Dr Sim handed over Bokashi composting bins to eight pilot project sites for the local people to practise composting. The participants are SMK Bario, SK Bario, Mustafa Homestay, Nyimat Homestay, Labang Homestay, Rumah Panjang Bario Asal, Bario Youth Association and Bario Conservation Park.

Dr Sim said the composting bins would be given in stages to the local people so that they could monitor the success of the programme.

Meanwhile, a piece of land has been identified as a proper landfill in Bario, which will be undertaken by MCC.

“The landfill will take about three years to construct. As such, we are taking the initiative to start the composting programme here to tackle the issue of waste faced by the community,” said Dr Sim.

Composting, he added, helped to cut cost of buying chemical fertilizers harmful to health and the environment. Compost also produced more green and healthy plants that are good for health.

Earlier, officials from the Ministry of Local Government had a meeting with various departments and agencies to present current and future development projects for Bario. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Adam Yii.

The agencies were Rural Water Supply Department, Public Works Department, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Agriculture Department and Miri City Council. The meeting was also attended by local dignitaries and community leaders.

Deputy Speaker Datu Gerawat Gala, who is also Mulu assemblyman, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government, Bakrie Zaini, and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting were also present.