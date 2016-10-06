BMI Research downgrades GDP to 4.1, 4.7 per cent in 2016, 2017

KUCHING: Research and analyst firm BMI Research downgraded its forecast Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Malaysia’s 2016 and 2017 to 4.1 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

According to the Fitch Group company in its October Asia Monitor issue, this is likely caused by a slowdown in Malaysia’s exports and slowing household spending.

Malaysia’s export sector is unlikely to see significant recovery as ongoing weaknesses in Chinese economy continues to act as a drag on exports and in turn GDP growth, it said in the report.

“The anticipated continuing trend of slowdown in Chinese economic growth to 6.3 per cent and domestic headwinds is expected to adversely effect exports as Chinese exports continue to amount to a significant portion of total exports.

“As one of Malaysia’s largest export markets, China accounts for approximately 12 per cent of total exports.

“Our view remains that Chinese exports will continue to perform poorly over the coming months as economic growth in China’s major trading partners such as the US, eurozone and Japan remains sluggish,” opined the research house.

“As such, it is expected to have a negative impact on Chinese demand for Malaysian exports, particularly as most Malaysian exports are intermediate goods that are used in the production of Chinese exports,” it added.

It is expected for Chinese imports to also decline as demand in the mainland economy remains weak. Thus placing further downward pressure on Malaysian exports.

“As such, we expect the external sector to perform poorly compared to historical averages over the coming quarters due to these headwinds,” stated the research house.

Despite this, figures from both expenditure and production accounting methods within the sector is indicative of expansion albeit at a slower rate from previous quarters.

In expenditure, real exports showed an increase of one per cent year over year (y-o-y) in the second quarter of 2016 (2Q16) which was a slight pick up Q116’s 0.5 per cent.

Conversely in production, the manufacturing sector grew at a slower rate at 4.1 per cent YoY which showed a decrease of 0.4 per cent from Q116.

However, the research house justified these figures by highlighting that, “This was mostly driven by growth in the electrical and electronics sector, which continues to post strong gains of 8.8 per cent y-o-y.”

On a domestic front, the recent government bid to raise the standard of living for lower income groups through the raising on the minimum wage on August 1, is expected to negatively impact the agricultural sector.

“Accounting for approximately 4.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports, palm oil remains an important part of the Malaysian economy, with palm oil products being used in other manufacturing processes as well,” said the research arm.

Therefore the rise in labour costs is likely to lead to an increase in input costs not just in the labour intensive agricultural sector but also other industries. Ultimately leading to overall increase in price of goods.

“We thus expect household spending to be fairly restrained amid rising costs and stagnant wages as producers reduce production and delay investment decisions,” opined the research house.

Additionally, the increase of Goods and Services Tax to six per cent last year will likely to continue negatively impacting domestic spending.

However, it should be noted that the research house expressed some optimism regarding the recent stabilisation of oil prices to lend some support to the economy over the coming quarters as Malaysia continues to maintain its status as a substantial net exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).