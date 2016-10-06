Border soldiers reminded not to be influenced by Daesh

SIBU: Personnel of the Border Regiment under 31st Brigade Infantry have been strongly reminded not to be easily influenced by posts on social media from bad elements inviting them to join their so-called ‘jihad’ (holy war).

The Eastern Field Army commander Lt Gen Datuk Mohd Zaki Mokhtar told them that terrorist groups such as Daesh and Islamic State (IS) were now aggressively using advanced technology such as smart phone applications to reach out to their target group anywhere and anytime to influence them to join them.

“If any of you receive or come across bad elements such as Daesh or IS calling on you to join their ‘jihad’ (holy war) through your hand phones, you should not entertain them or even share the information, but instead you all must immediately report it to your superior.

“This is because, in today’s world, the terrorists are fully utilising technology to reach their target groups. So be extra careful whenever you receive such messages,” he reminded the Border Regiment personnel.

He was speaking during his visit to meet the Border Regiment at Junaco Park National Service Training Camp here yesterday.

The 31st Brigade commander Brigadier General Jamaluddin Jambi, Junaco Park National Service Training Camp project coordinator Khiu Siong Hii and 9th Brigade commander Brig Gen Subari Tomo were present.

Besides that, Zaki also urged them to practise the culture of saving for their future use.

He said once the amount of money they had saved was sufficient, they would be able to purchase a house.

“To be able to do so, self-discipline plays a very important role. Forcing yourself to save part of your income will enable you to save money for future use.

“Besides that, we have to spend prudently according to what we can afford, so that we will not waste any of our hard-earned money on something that is really not necessary,” he advised.

He also told them to never forget to send some money to their parents or family in the village.

Zaki, who regards the Border Regiment personnel as his children, told them to take good care of themselves in both health and safety.

On health, he advised them not to indulge in any form of unhealthy activities.

“If your intention in the first place is to join the army as your career, you better be practical about life through proper planning and self-discipline, so that you will become a soldier who is farsighted about your future life after the completion of your service,” he pointed out.

The event was also joined by 499 Border Regiment personnel from 31st Brigade Series 1/2016, who are mostly from Sarawak with some from Sabah.

The Border Regiment personnel from 31st Brigade Series 1/2016 are currently undergoing training at Junaco Park National Service Training Camp from June until year-end.

The camp is fully equipped with all the required facilities needed for their training.

Earlier before proceeding to the main hall of Junaco Park National Service Training Camp, Zaki who was accompanied by Jamaluddin, Khiu and Subari attended a training demonstration at the camp.