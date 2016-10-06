Chance to be somebody on YouTube

Adam (squatting, sixth left) in a group photo with his fans during the roadshow at Unimas yesterday. (From left) Google Asia Pacific’s country lead (Public Policy and Government Affairs) Lin Shiun Goh, Adam and Low.

KUCHING: If you have been itching to start your own YouTube channel but didn’t know how, a golden opportunity beckons—a professional crew from YouTube itself is in town.

YouTube Malaysia, in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), is holding the East Malaysia-leg of the YouTube Broadcast Box Roadshow to guide budding digital creators.

The roadshow started yesterday and ends tomorrow. From 10am to 6pm during these three days, students and the public can use the YouTube Broadcast Box at Unimas’ Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts for a personalised video-making and editing experience.

“The YouTube Broadcast Box is really a chance for creativity and self-expression, and that is what YouTube is really about,” said Su-Zen Low, the partner manager for Online Partnerships for Southeast Asia. She added that YouTube also wanted to inspire the next generation of filmmakers with this initiative.

Essentially a mobile recording-studio, the YouTube Broadband Box has a camera, a green screen, and editing equipment for budding creators to shoot and upload videos onto YouTube. A professional crew is on hand to guide them.

“A lot of YouTube creators start in their bedroom with a web camera, but we really wanted to ramp up the type of content we see on YouTube and give you a chance to express yourself and be able to shoot your very first YouTube video with the Broadcast Box,” she said at the launching of the roadshow at Unimas’ Experimental Theatre yesterday.

“We have a team of professionals who can help you edit your video and turn it into the final product, which you can ask people to like, subscribe, and comment on.”

Also present for a sharing session was East Malaysian YouTube creator Adam Shamil, who created a buzz through his highly popular video series ‘Get it Right’, a channel to set the record straight regarding misconceptions about East Malaysia.

Since joining YouTube in March this year, Adam has garnered 584,838 views for his video and 14,352 subscribers as of last month.

With a growing following for his humorous YouTube videos, Adam admitted that producing videos consistently was challenging in terms of time management.

“Education comes first, but you need to balance it with your passion, rather than cast it aside,” said the 22-year-old international broadcasting and film studies student from University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus.

Adam planned to make a new series called ‘Grandson Pranks Grandmother’ with his grandmother.

Also on his drawing board is an experimental video of the PPAP parody, and it should be available this Saturday.

With more than a billion active users worldwide every month, research conducted by TNS Research and Google Malaysia found earlier this year that 16- to 34-year-old Malaysians watch more YouTube than TV on a monthly basis.

Kicking off in August in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, The YouTube Broadcast Box roadshow in Unimas is the final leg of the roadshow in Malaysia.