Chong Wei to compete in four super series events in two months

KUALA LUMPUR: World number one Datuk Lee Chong Wei will compete in four Super Series and Premier Super Series tournaments to maintain his position as the world number one.

The four tournaments are the Denmark Premier Super Series from Oct 18-23; French Super Series (Oct 25-30), China Open Premier Super Series (Nov 15-20) and Hong Kong Open Super Series (Nov 22-27).

Chong Wei, a three times Olympics Games silver medallist said he would be facing a tight schedule in the coming months.

“After winning the Japan Open Super Series last month, I did not compete in the Korean Open Super Series. That gave me time to come home for a three-week break to work on my fitness.

“I heard China’s Lin Dan and Chen Long will not be playing in the Denmark Open and French Open but that will be no reason to relax on my preparations for the tournaments,” said Chong Wei.

Nonetheless, China will still have two formidable youngsters, Qiao Bin, 23, and Shi Yuqi, 20, in Denmark to pose a threat to Chong Wei and the rest.

Chong Wei acknowledged that the presence of the two youngsters would further add to the challenge as both have emerged as strong opponents although the world number one had beaten both of them in the Japan Open.

In the second round of the Japan Open, Chong Wei beat Qiao Bin 21-8, 21-16 and disposed Shi Yuqi 21-12, 21-12 in the quarterfinals.

“I must be cautious when facing the two young stars from China,” he said.

Qian Bin had pulled off an upset by beating South Korea’s Son Wan Ho 21-11, 21-23, 21-7 in the Korean Open Super Series final last Sunday to underline his emergence as a replacement to the ageing Lin Dan.

Meanwhile, Chong Wei earlier received the honorary commander of the Royal Malaysian Navy Volunteer Reserve (PSSTLDM) award from the Royal Malaysian Navy chief Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman.

The award was in recognition of Chong Wei’s success at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics recently.-BERNAMA