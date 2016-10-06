Cops looking for former manager in CBT case

KUCHING: Police are actively searching for a former manager of a clothing store following his alleged involvement in a criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving more than RM135,000.

The person in question, Voon Joon Chung, 40, has apparently gone into hiding after his involvement in the crime was discovered by the store owner.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who confirmed the matter, said the suspect is believed to be on the run after raids by police at several known addresses failed to find him.

The case came to light after the owner of the store lodged a police report against the former manager for allegedly committing CBT to the tune of RM135,540.70 on six occasions between Sept 10 and 16, 2015.

The money, which was the store’s daily takings, was discovered to have not been deposited by the former manager into the company’s account even after he had signed all relevant documents confirming that he had received the takings from the store’s employees.

Abang Ahmad also said the suspect then went missing from work and was unable to be contacted by the store owner after his criminal misdeed came to light.

The case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, caning and a fine, upon conviction.

Those who know of Voon’s whereabouts are advised to immediately contact the police. Information can be channelled to any police station or to the investigating officer Sergeant Siti Aisyah Ghazali at 012-2719875, or to Intelligence and Operations officer Inspector Mohd Hafizi Ariffin at 012- 5140622.