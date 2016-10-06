Crime in Miri under control, says ex-police chief

MIRI: The number of crime cases here is slightly more in the first nine months of this year when compared to the same period in 2015, but more cases were solved this year.

ACP Junaidi Bujang, who retired as the city’s police chief yesterday, said 849 crime

cases were reported from Jan to Sept this year, an increase of 51 cases when compared to a year ago.

But 313 cases were solved during this period, as compared to 223 cases last year.

“The frequency in motorcycle thefts led to the increase in the crime index statistics; thus, this crime must be given due attention in a holistic manner,” he said at a parade before handing-over the baton to his successor, ACP Khoo Leng Huat, at Miri Police Headquarters yesterday.

Junaidi opined that `Ops Bersepadu’ should be improved and to include community policing as there were 191 cases of break-ins at night in the first nine months of this year: there were 114 cases during the same period last year.

“Break-ins increased by 77 cases, or 68 per cent, and that is why community policing is important.”

Miri only has one community policing team – in Lutong.

“Set up more community policing teams in the city as it can assist police not only in crime prevention but also as its eyes and ears.”

On serious cases such as murder and rape, Junaidi said such incidences had dropped.

For instance, there were seven murder cases from Jan-Sept in 2015, but there were only two cases this year.

As for rape, there were 20 cases last year and 13 this year during the period under study.