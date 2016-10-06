Dishonest misappropriation of property gets man jail-time, caning

KUCHING: A magistrates’ court here yesterday sentenced a self-employed man to one year in prison and one stroke of the rotan for dishonest misappropriation of property.

Nicholas Jors, 29, from Kampung Bedega, Mile 27 Kuching-Serian road pleaded guilty before Magistrate Subaidah Sharkawi, who convicted him under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

He admitted using a Proton Exora without the permission of its rightful owner.

The court was told the complainant had rented out the car to Nicholas for one day at a price of RM130 on July 18 this year.

However, Nicholas failed to return the vehicle as per the agreement.

After waiting for weeks for the vehicle to be returned, the complainant lodged a police report against him.

On Aug 6 this year, around 4am, a police team was informed by the complainant that both the car and the accused were at a hotel at Ban Hock Road.

Inspector Azan Suhaila prosecuted.