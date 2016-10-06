Dr M admits he failed to convince Agong over declaration

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has admitted that he failed to convince Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah to act in relation to the declaration that he initiated.

The former prime minister said that during the 70-minute meeting at Istana Anak Bukit, Alor Setar, last month, he also showed the King pictures of the declaration with signatures.

“Unfortunately, we could not get positive answers.

“During the meeting, the King also questioned me seriously on the provisions of the law and I explained. However, at the end, I could not convince him,” Dr Mahathir, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, said at a media conference here yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had, on Sept 21, said that Tuanku Abdul Halim had explained to Dr Mahathir that he could not interfere in the efforts made by PPBM.

Najib said the King had taken note of the issues raised by Dr Mahathir as the declaration did not comply with the

constitution, and any action to be taken should be through Parliament and the election system for the people to make a decision. — Bernama