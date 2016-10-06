‘Emulate Indonesia in realising 30 pct women reps in govt’

KUCHING: Malaysia is urged to emulate Indonesia’s approach in materialising the 30 per cent women representation and participation in the running of the nation.

According to PKR women national vice-president Voon Shiak Ni, an effort to materialise the call for a minimum participation of women in the legislature, the Indonesian General Election Commission had enforced a 30 per cent quota for women’s representation that must be followed by all political parties.

“Besides, it is also a requirement that 30 candidates running for election must be women, failing which, the political party concerned will be disqualified from contesting in the election,” she said in a press statement received here recently.

Following the enforcement by the Indonesian General Election Commission, the Indonesian Government has managed to see the 30 per cent quota upheld in nearly all electoral districts in Indonesia when 2,282 women contested for seats in the national legislature, which was 38 per cent of total candidates who contested in the 2014 Indonesian general election.

With Indonesia now ahead of Malaysia in women representation and participation in the running of the nation, Voon asked if Malaysia could do more to realise the call for the minimum 30 per cent participation of the women in the running of the country.

Voon was responding to Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim’s statement on the efforts of the government to empower women through the establishment of the 30 Per Cent Club to serve as a hub for the government to achieve at least 30 per cent women holding decision-making positions in the corporate sector.

While the club is seen to represent the first momentum of the government’s move towards recognising the major roles of women in the nation’s development and prosperity, Voon opined that the success of empowering Malaysian women lies with the enforcement of the agenda at the end of the day.

Voon, however, asked if the government would employ more women to the decision-making level even when there was a pool of potential women in waiting.

“Will the government also appoint more women in ministerial positions and in the legislature so that they can play roles in policy and decision-making?”

Voon said the advocacy of more women engagement and participation in all aspects of life and work had always been one of the core issues of the earnest and tireless efforts of women rights groups around the world.

“This is not an issue for Malaysia to address but this is a global advocacy for the enhancement and development of the socio-economic status of women who constitute half of the world population.”

She said Malaysia only had 10.8 per cent women representation in parliament and 11.8 per cent in the state assemblies.

In Sarawak, there was only one woman minister in the state cabinet.