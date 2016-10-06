Business 

Explore China’s halal market, Sabah entrepreneurs urged

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah entrepreneurs should tap into China’s halal market, said State Special Tasks Minister Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

He explained that China’s more than 15 million Muslims make up a large market for halal products.

“There is great potential to have more collaboration and cooperation in trading halal products in China,” he told reporters after hosting a dinner for China Consul-General in Sabah Chen Peijie here on Tuesday night.

Teo, who returned on Monday (Oct 3) after leading a 10-member delegation on a working visit to China, hoped to strengthen Sabah’s friendship with China by venturing into comprehensive strategic partnerships, especially in economic development, cultural exchange, tourism development and e-commerce.

During the dinner, Sugut Assemblyman Datuk James Ratib, who was one of the delegates on the visit to China, made a personal donation of RM30,000, which was handed over to Chen, to an Islamic religious school at the Tia Jia Mosque in Linxia, a city in the Chinese province of Gansu. — Bernama

