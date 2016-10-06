Family escapes burning house in Kpg Ipai

LIMBANG: Five members of a family escaped a fire that destroyed their two-storey house at Kampung Ipai on Tuesday night.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Tawang Linggem said no injuries were reported in the incident which occurred at 8pm.

“Upon being informed of the fire at 8.12pm, 10 Bomba personnel were despatched to the scene.

“As the village was 50km away from our station, we reached the scene at 9.30pm by which time the fire had destroyed 90 per cent of the building,” Tawang said.

“Kabima voluntary firefighters were there by 8.15pm, assisted by the police, Civil Defence and the villagers in putting out the fire,” he said.

Besides destroying the house, the fire also damaged a car and three motorcycles.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses are being investigated.