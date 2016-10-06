Sarawak 

Family escapes burning house in Kpg Ipai

The fire that destroyed 90 per cent of the double-storey house at Kpg Ipai.

The fire that destroyed 90 per cent of the double-storey house at Kpg Ipai.

LIMBANG: Five members of a family escaped a fire that destroyed their two-storey house at Kampung Ipai on Tuesday night.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Tawang Linggem said no injuries were reported in the incident which occurred at 8pm.

“Upon being informed of the fire at 8.12pm, 10 Bomba personnel were despatched to the scene.

“As the village was 50km away from our station, we reached the scene at 9.30pm by which time the fire had destroyed 90 per cent of the building,” Tawang said.

“Kabima voluntary firefighters were there by 8.15pm, assisted by the police, Civil Defence and the villagers in putting out the fire,” he said.

Besides destroying the house, the fire also damaged a car and three motorcycles.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses are being investigated.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of