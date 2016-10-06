Floorball in the spotlight for National Sport Day Miri

MIRI: Twenty-one floorball teams will take centre stage on National Sports Day at the Hornbill Sports Hub, MYY Mall in Lutong from 8am to 6pm on Oct 8.

The 4 on 4 challenge has attracted 15 men’s and 6 women’s teams from schools and higher learning institutions including SMK Pei Min, SMK Columba, SMK Baru, SMK Chung Hua, IPGKS, and i-Systems College Miri.

The event, jointly organised by Taman Tunku Floorball Club, Miri and i-Systems College Miri in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sport, Miri, will also feature various activities revolving around the sport.

Those curious about the sport can watch a demonstration of basic stick handling and ball control.

They may also sign up for a free clinic of three hours for hands-on playing experience.

Taman Tunku Floorball Club will conduct a membership recruitment drive. For membership fee at RM5, members shall enjoy benefits including regular training, workshops and seminars.

Floorball sticks will also be offered for sale.

Organisers are promoting the new game as a safe sport with a low rate of injuries.

Further details can be obtained by contacting Mr. Choo at 017-8018707 or via www.sarawakfloorball.org or www.facebook.com/sarawakfloorball.