Govt will repair collapsed Sg Keluan Bridge — Masing

The collapsed Sg Keluan Bridge caused by heavy rain recently. The people of Lusong Laku wondering how soon the Sg Keluan Bridge could be repaired.

KUCHING: The government will repair the Sg Keluan Bridge to Lusong Laku, a Penan village deep in the interior of Belaga, which was destroyed by heavy rain recently, assured Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He was responding to the concern raised by Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, who highlighted it to The Borneo Post yesterday morning after it went viral on social media.

“Accessibility to Lusong Laku where a big settlement is located can’t be cut off either due to damaged bridges or roads. The government is duty-bound to ensure that accessibility is not impeded. The incidence involving a bridge at Sg Keluan Bridge to Lusong Laku is most unfortunate, we will rectify the problem as soon as possible,” Masing told The Borneo Post yesterday.

When contacted, Chukpai thanked the minister for his prompt response and hoped that the bridge could be repaired as soon as possible as three patients were now awaiting urgent medical attention at Lusong Laku.

According to Chukpai, there are about 50 Penan families living at Lusong Laku.

“Due to the collapse of the Sg Keluan Bridge, I am also worried about the people there who have no access road either to Belaga Town, Sg Asap or Bintulu. As such we hope the government will repair the bridge soonest possible,” he stressed.

At press time, Chukpai said he had instructed the Medical Department in Bintulu to make arrangements to get the three patients from Lusong Laku to Sg Asap clinic.

“The bridge needs to be repaired soon as the school at Lusong Laku is now inaccessible too. This has caused inconvenience to the teachers as well,” added Chukpai.

For the long term, Chukpai hoped that an alternative route to Lusong Laku could be constructed soon via the Bakun HEP Dam as the present road is an old abandoned logging road with many bridges along the stretch of about 55 km from the Murum HEP Dam.

“We have proposed that a road be built from the bank of the Balui River in the vicinity of the Bakun Dam to Lusong Laku. The proposed road is only 9.354 km from the Balui River and from there they could take a boat to the main jetty of Bakun Dam, thereafter to reach major settlements in Belaga district,” he said.