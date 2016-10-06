Hunch of grandfather leads to the finding of missing student

SIBU: The hunch of a grandfather finally led to the discovery of Siti Fatimatuzzahrah Bumidin, 25, yesterday who was earlier reported missing after she failed to return home, here, since Monday.

The final year medical student at Segi College Sarawak was found at Masjid An Nur, here, around 2pm, reciting Al-Quran, alone, by her grandfather Shafie Adil, 85.

At the time she was discovered, she refused to talk to anyone and just kept crying, said Shafie who arrived with her daughter, here, from Damansara, Selangor, yesterday, after knowing that her grandaughter had gone missing.

“My daughter and I were taken around town, but still failed to find her. Shortly after, I had the hunch to try and find her at the mosque,” he said when met at the Sentral Sibu Police Station, here.

Siti Fatimatuzzahrah from Ipoh had previously studied medicine for four years in Egypt since 2009 before furthering her studies at the Segi College Sarawak and currently undergoing training at the Sibu Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sibu Deputy Police Chief Supt Martin Khoo confirmed that Siti Fatimatuzzahrah was in safe condition, it was just that she was overstressed with her examination.

He said she had been sent to Sibu Hospital for medical examination before being handed over to her family.

In Ipoh, her father, Bumidin Tahir, 51, when met at his house was glad that his daughter had been found safe, adding that he was informed on the discovery by the police around 2.25pm.

Budimin, the State Mosque’s Islamic Affairs Assistant, said he came to know of the disappearance of her daughter only when he was contacted by the Segi College informing that his daughter failed to show up during an examination on Monday.

Bumidin said the incident was the first to have happened in the family and he believed it happened because her daughter was stressed.

“She had no financial problem, but maybe she was stressed for not being able to study as she always wanted to do her best in everything,” he said adding that the last time Siti Fatimatuzzahrah, the eldest of seven siblings, went back to Ipoh was during the Aidilfitri.

Bumidin said he and his wife Hazila Shaffii, 48, would depart for Sarawak today. — Bernama