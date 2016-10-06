Indonesia, Malaysia to foster greater bilateral trade

KUCHING: Indonesia hopes the bilateral trade between Malaysia and Indonesia can be further enhanced especially between businesses.

Its ambassador to Malaysia Herman Prayitno believed that both countries can benefit from cross border trade as well as opportunities showcased during trade exhibitions.

“We hope that there will be more bilateral trade between Malaysia and Indonesia in the future.

“We valued the relationship which we have fostered all these years and hoped that the relationship can be enhanced further. Businesses in Malaysia and Sarawak can become partner for businesses in Indonesia and vice versa.

“For instance, trading between Sarawak and Indonesia in Kalimantan Barat can be increased through higher level of trust and better integration and communication.

“We hope that the trade flow can be smoothen and the volume can increased as we move towards the Asean Economic Community (AEC),” he told The Borneo Post during an exclusive interview at at hotel here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Herman is on a two-day working visit to Sarawak to pay a courtesy call to state leaders especially Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Herman is concluding his tenure of service as the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia soon.

He said he was impressed with the economic development as well as leadership qualities shown by both leaders.

Herman believed and hoped that Sarawak will continue to prosper as well as enjoy greater development under the leadership of Taib and Adenan.

On another note, he shared that the Indonesian government is willing to co-operate with Malaysia with regards to the supply of skilled manpower and workers.

Nonetheless, Herman stressed that there must be a “win-win” solution for both parties in particular the treatment of Indonesian workers by employers here.

Herman disclosed that there are approximately 400,000 Indonesian migrant workers in Sarawak.

On the upcoming 31st Trade Expo Indonesia which will be held at Kemayoran, Jakarta from Oct 12 to 16, Herman urged delegates from Sarawak to tap the opportunities offered by businesses in Indonesia as well as to Indonesian busineesses to generate more sales.

He shared that there are various industries showcasing their products at the trade exhibition ranging from furniture, textiles, food and beverage (F&B), beauty and personal care and so forth.

Herman opined that delegates can look into importing Indonesian products which is unavailable in Sarawak and bring them into the state for sale.

He also observed that the trade exhibition provides a good platform for buyers and sellers to have business matching and to become business partner.

He is confident that more trade activities can be generated between Sarawak and businesses in Indonesia in particular through such a trade exhibition.

Additionally, Indonesian Consul General in Kuching Jahar Gutom said the children of Indonesian migrant workers here will soon have the opportunities to obtain education.

He shared that the children of Indonesian migrant workers here will be given the opportunity to attend the community learning centre, to be set up at oil palm estates, once the license is issued.

He noted the Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing, which is in charge of education for the state is in the midst of processing the license which could be expected within this week.

As for the 31st Trade Expo Indonesia in Jakarta, Jahar is overwhelmed that there will be approximately 96 delegates from Sarawak attending the trade exhibition this year, the highest record so far.

He is thankful to the local business community as well as the delegates for showing their support for the trade exhibition, which is the largest in Indonesia.