Johari: Crashed RMAF Nuri chopper still in good condition

Johari looks at the damaged roof of a classroom. The wreckage of the helicopter.

TAWAU: Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Nuri helicopter that crashed into a school building here while attempting to make an emergency landing during a routine monthly training flight on Tuesday morning was in good condition and could still be used.

Johari stressed that the helicopter had no record of problems all this while, and added that new helicopters could also experience accidents such as in the Norway helicopter crash.

“There is no problem with the lifespan of RMAF Nuri helicopters as they are maintained properly.

“The Nuri helicopters used by RMAF have an excellent record but accidents also occur and new or old helicopters cannot be used as a factor to gauge accidents involving the aircraft,” he told reporters after visiting the incident site at SMK Balung here yesterday afternoon.

Also present were RMAF deputy commander Lt Gen Datuk Seri Affendi Buang and deputy secretary general (management) Datuk Mohammad Foad Abdullah.

“We are still unable to comment on the causes of this incident right now as we have no idea whether it was caused by technical problems or human factor. Many matters and factors must be taken into account in investigations.

“The investigating team is still undertaking investigations at the scene and all outcomes and causes can only be announced after the investigation is completed within one to two months. The initial investigation may be completed this month,” Johari said.

The Defence Ministry had purchased 12 Eurocopter EC725 helicopters but could not use them because of an accident involving a similar aircraft in Norway.

According to Johari, a salvaging operation started yesterday morning and he hoped it could be completed within two days before the school resumes operation. After that, cleaning and repairing would be implemented immediately and all expenses would be borne by the Defence Ministry. The deputy minister also said that all crew members of the helicopter were in the pink of health but he believed that they might be traumatised by this incident.

Twenty-five people, comprising 14 helicopter crew members, 10 students and a public worker were injured while some students suffered trauma when the helicopter crashed into the school around 8.30am.

All of them had been discharged from Tawau Hospital after treatment.

The pilot was Captain Ahmad Zaim bin Ahmad Puad and assisted by Captain Bonie Ivan Disuah. They were on their way back to Tawau after monthly training in Semporna on Tuesday.