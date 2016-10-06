Kapayan rep says he never left DAP

KOTA KINABALU: Kapayan assemblyman Dr. Edwin Bosi wants to make it clear that he has never left DAP Sabah.

“I never left DAP. I opted to be on the sidelines recently because I knew that something was going to happen. I just wanted to observe and true enough, something did happen with Junz Wong and a few others resigning,” he said.

Dr. Bosi, when met after a dinner with the China Consul General of Kota Kinabalu, Chen Peijie, on Tuesday night said this when asked about talks that he had resigned from DAP Sabah.

“Personally, as the secretary of the party I feel that something was happening and that it was not right. We should have stayed status quo because we are a young party and we are growing,” he said.

When asked for his opinion about Likas assemblyman Junz Wong saying that a local party was a better platform to champion Sabahans’ rights, Dr. Bosi said, it was all about how reliable the party is.

“To me which party is the most reliable? People always think DAP is an opposition party but that is not the case. In Penang, DAP is the government and it is doing very well. This is what we are trying to show, that DAP is still a strong viable party.

“In Sabah, it is in the opposition but DAP is a party that you can trust; it will deliver. But then it must have good leaders that you can trust, you can believe in. To me every party is good; it is just their leaders. If you get bad leaders, the party will be spoiled,” he said.

To him, Junz leaving DAP Sabah is his right to do so.

“I have spoken to the people around and the grassroots. To the Chinese community (and to them) DAP is still the most viable party as when casting their ballots, they will vote for the party and not the candidate.

“They will look to see if the party has integrity, credibility and will always be behind them. The natives tend to vote for the candidate and if you can produce an individual that is very influential in the area, there is hope,” he said.

Dr. Bosi also spoke about the need to have young leaders in the top state DAP leadership because they are important for the continuity of the party.

“People like YB Chan (Foong Hin) should be given the opportunity to lead Sabah DAP as he is young, forward thinking, dynamic and intellectual. We need to revive the party,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, commenting on the photo of him with the Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders in China that had fuelled talks of him quitting DAP Sabah, Dr. Bosi said the trip was organized before the rumours of him leaving DAP started.

“There were a few opposition elected representatives on the initial list for the trip but after the selection process, I was the only one who made the cut,” he explained.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bosi was named as the new DAP Sabah deputy chairman following the resignation of his predecessor Joan Goh.