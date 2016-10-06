Kelantan vs Selangor in Sopma football final

KUCHING: Kelantan will play Selangor in the Sopma football final at Stadium Negri today.

In yesterdays semi-final, Kelantan thrashed Penang 5-0.

The one-sided affair saw the well-organised Kelantan players in control throughout the match.

The other semi-final was a much closer affair which ended with Selangor edging Sabah 2-1.

Penang and Sabah will play to decide the bronze medal at 8.15 am today at Padang D.

Yesterday morning’s semi-finals were played at Padang C and D, Petra Jaya.