Kelantan vs Selangor in Sopma football final

Penang goalkeeper under constant pressure in yesterday’s semi-final. — Photo by Mohd Rais Sanusi.

KUCHING: Kelantan will play Selangor in the Sopma football final at Stadium Negri today.

In yesterdays semi-final, Kelantan thrashed Penang 5-0.

The one-sided affair saw the well-organised Kelantan players in control throughout the match.

The other semi-final was a much closer affair which ended with Selangor edging Sabah 2-1.

Penang and Sabah will play to decide the bronze medal at 8.15 am today at Padang D.

Yesterday morning’s semi-finals were played at Padang C and D, Petra Jaya.

