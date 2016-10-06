Lin Xin, Jimmy earn Under-14 titles

KUCHING: Sukma player Tan Lin Xin captured the Girls U14 crown in the 3rd Leg of the SLTA-LSC Junior Open at the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association Tennis Centre recently.

She won all her games to collect 24 points and top the eight-player field in the competition that was competed based on league format.

In second place was 2nd Leg champion Soo Hui Jen who collected 19 points while her sister Hui Yii was third with eight points and Celinia Gloriamai Cleveland finished in fourth place with seven points.

The Boys U14 competition saw Jimmy Liong also winning all his games to collect 32 points to be crowned the champion.

Runner-up was Muhd Sufri Kasuadi who collected 29 points and third place went to Tan Lin En with 27 points.

The fourth to fifth placed players wer Dauglas Austin Roland and Cornelius Sia with 25 points and 16 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zaqwan Ahmad Ghazi topped the Boys U10 competition after he collected 24 points to finish ahead of Tan Lin Lerk (23 points), Aaron Norman (16 points), Ian Chong (seven points) and Isaac Than (six points).

This competition, jointly organised by the Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association and Lea Sports Centre, was supported by the Sarawak State Sports Council (Unit Sukan Prestasi Tinggi).