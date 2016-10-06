Nation 

Malaysia’s attorney-general says no new request from Swiss on 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s attorney-general’s office said on Thursday (Oct 6) it had yet to receive any request for additional assistance from Switzerland in probing state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The office said in a short statement that it remained committed to international cooperation and “will appropriately consider” such a request once received through diplomatic channels and in line with local laws.

Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General said on Wednesday it was seeking further help from Malaysia in its investigation.-REUTERS

