Murum Junction substation ‘Best Project’

An aerial view of Murum Junction 275/33kV Substation.

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad’s Murum Junction 275/33kV substation was awarded the Best Project for Medium (Infrastructure) Category of projects costing between RM20 million and RM100 million at the Malaysian Construction Industry Excellence Awards (MCIEA) held in Kuala Lumpur last month.

Organised by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), the event, which was officiated at by Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, recognised best in class achievements of Malaysian construction industry players.

Receiving the award on behalf of SEB was the project director for Project Execution-Transmission Substation Department Tan Hang Kiak while Murum Junction Substation project contractor Pestech was represented by its chief executive officer Paul Lim Pay Chuan.

Commenting on the award, Tan said: “We would like to thank all those involved in the construction and implementation of the project. This award is a result of good partnership and teamwork between Sarawak Energy, contractor, consultants and the local communities.”

The Murum Junction Substation is part of the utility company’s transmission network, and is designed to integrate the Murum Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) into the Sarawak main grid.

Located 160km from Bintulu along the Bintulu-Bakun road, it provides 275kV interconnection to Bakun and Murum HEPs.

The substation improves the security and reliability of power supply to energy-intensive industries in the region of Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) as well as the surrounding areas such as Sg Asap and Belaga via designated 33kV system.

Murum Junction Substation will also serve as a collector station for future HEPs in the upper Rajang river basin.

The project was awarded to Pestech – High Line Joint Venture (PHLIV), completed in 26 months and was successfully energised on Sept 2014.

This year, the 16th MCIEA received a total of 164 nominations with 21 award recipients for six categories: Best Contractor; Best Project; International Achievement; Special Awards; Individual Awards and Builder of the Year.

For the Best Project category, the awards recognise clients, consultants, contractors and construction managers who demonstrate excellence in project implementation.

The evaluation was based on the project’s concept, design and planning and construction.

CIDB chairman Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali, its chief executive Datuk Ahmad ‘Asri Abdul Hamid and its Technology Development Sector senior general manager Datuk Elias Ismail were also present at the ceremony.