Najib and Sultan of Brunei lead 20th bilateral consultation

KUCHING: The 20th Annual Leaders Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam was held in Putrajaya on Tuesday (Oct 4).

This bilateral consultation, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, was attended by federal cabinet ministers of both countries.

It was also attended by the Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and the Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

The meeting focused on matters relating to economy, joint demarcation and survey of land boundary, tourism, security as well as oil and gas.

Following the meeting of the two leaders, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for cooperation in green technology.

Signing on behalf of Malaysia was Minister of Energy, Technology and Water Industry Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili and Minister of Energy and Industry of Brunei Pehin Datu Singamantari Kolonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin Umar.

Second Resource Planning and Environment Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan represented Adenan at the signing ceremony.

Prior to the consultation, Najib chaired a Pre-Council Meeting that was attended by Adenan and Musa.

Among those present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Brunei Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister II Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Awang Lim Jok Seng and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.