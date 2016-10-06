Nanga Antawau residents refute claim no resettlement needed for Baleh Dam

KAPIT: Native Customary Right landowners in Nanga Antawau, the last Iban settlement along the Baleh River downstream from the proposed Baleh Hydro Electric Power dam, refute the claim by Sarawak Energy Board (SEB) that it has engaged all the stakeholders in the construction of the dam.

In a recent statement released through a committee set up, Jawatankuasa Pemilik Tanah Genturung Nanga Antawau (PTGNA), the landowners said some of the claims made by SEB Group chief executive officer Datuk Torstein Dale Sjotveit in SEB’s statement published in The Borneo Post on Sept 21 were not true.

The villagers said Torstein’s claim that no resettlement would be involved was misleading.

“We requested for resettlement to a new site but SEB’s statement said no resettlement was involved. How can people of Nanga Antawau benefit from the businesses or employment opportunity when SEB never worked with locals at Nanga Antawau to address the issue?” asked Jeffery Kumbong, chairman of the committee.

The committee appealed for a dialogue with SEB chairman Datuk Amar Hamid Sepawi and Torstein claiming that the state government had refused to have direct dialogue with the landowners despite their requests.

However, the statement said the committee held a dialogue session with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on Aug 19 at Sri Baleh, Kapit concerning their interest.

Claiming to be the coordinator between the landowners and SEB, PTGNA requested for their representative to be attached to SEB at its Kuching Headquarters, Kapit and Nanga Antawau to ensure their interests were taken care of.

“We’re not informed of the sponsorship for technical training and support of education to date. What more to mention any compensation. Even the dialogue between SEB and our committee which represent the landowners has not been held,” said Jeffery.

The landowners stressed that politicians, community leaders or individuals from outside Nanga Antawau should not interfere with their demands to safeguard their interest.

“Let us handle our own matter without outsiders’ inference because we know what we need and what we expect from the mega project. We’re not against the hydro project but make sure our interests are taken care of. We support development because that’s one of the ways to prosper the rural community. However, we want our interests to be safeguarded.”

Jeffery also questioned why SEB held dialogues with government officials and community leaders from outside Nanga Antawau and not with residents of the settlement.

“I must state here that these community leaders who attended the dialogue (below Nanga Antawau and from Kapit and even Pelagus are not representing us.

“We’re the landowners and no one else could represent or speak on our behalf. We called for open dialogue between SEB and all landowners pertaining to our land matters. Solve all land matters first; land compensation, find alternate piece of land for our farming activities because land is our asset, road link, issue of Nanga Antawau whether to resettle or stay put, socio-economy and education,” added Jeffery.

He pointed out that the proposed Baleh Dam is just six kilometres upriver to Nanga Antawau settlement comprising four longhouses, Rumah Laso, Rumah Nabau, Rumah Langga and Rumah Tajai with a population of some 2,000 people.

The committee is made up of chairman Jeffery Kumbong Laja, deputy chairman Sekudan Ata, vice-chairmen Johnson Nabau and Galau Barandie, secretary Jadam Iba, treasurer Wilfred Nyawai, vice-treasurer Ebo Tengom, publicity chief Maringai Jingga and ordinary members Peter Muling, Serai Enjop, Anding Jetek, Raymond Ingan, Likong Sanggan, Ricky Ragon, Nalong Buda, Julis Ata and Lembang Iba.

The advisers are Dato Christopher Nyuak, former Pelagus assemblyman George Lagong and Penghulu Jampi Rawing

Jeffery can be contacted at 013 579 8482 while publicity chief Maringai Jingga at 013 568 7701 .