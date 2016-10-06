Newborn baby found at Lychee Lane

SIBU: A newborn baby boy weighing about 3kg was found abandoned near a dustbin at Lychee Lane here about 6am yesterday.

Catherine Ardin, a 27-year-old mother of three boys, said she came across the baby after several students told her of a crying sound.

“I went over to the dustbin and found the baby face down, his hands pale and blood at the placenta area still wet,” she said.

Catherine said she then brought the baby home and gave him a good wash and a bottle of milk.

“After he finished the milk, the baby then started to cry,” she added.

Catherine said it was fortunate the baby was found in good condition as several dogs were loitering in the area.

The baby was later sent to the hospital here at 7.30am of the same day for observation.