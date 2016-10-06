Parents asked to support children’s events

BINTULU: Parents have been called on to support their children’s school events as they are opportunities to know their children better.

Bintulu Resident Muhamad Yakup Kari voiced his concern at the SK Asyakirin 10th annual sports tournament yesterday.

He pointed out that Bintulu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, whom he was representing at the event, had previously highlighted the lack of parental involvement in school activities, saying that this could lead to disciplinary problems among students.

“We have to ensure there is a continuity of education and parents must be committed and play their own roles in their children’s development,” said Yakup.

“To rely solely on teachers in school is not enough and that is why parents must also get involved in every activity of the school. The children need the attention of their parents and the support of their educators.”

Meanwhile, SK Asyakirin headmaster Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Zaini requested for the construction of a running track at the school so more sporting activities could be held in future to produce more potential athletes for the state.

He said 364 out of the school’s 1,200 pupils are taking part in the two-day event involving eight categories with 52 sports.