Players from 26 countries for Chief Minister’s Cup

KUCHING: One hundred and twenty players from 26 countries will compete in the 28th Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup (II) Junior Circuit (Grade 3) from Oct 11-16.

According to Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Datuk Patrick Liew, they comprised 69 boys and 51 girls, including the 18 Malaysian players.

Sarawak players such as Linda Liong and Belinda Chai, who starred in the recent 2016 Sukma, have confirmed their participation.

The Nayar siblings, Sara and Umar, from Terengganu have also joined the fray.

Earlier, Liew paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia for the handover of the trophy.

The five-day tournament will be played at SLTA Centre here at Jalan Crookshank.