Rela members urged to improve knowledge, skills

SIBU: Members of People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) must strive to upgrade their skills and knowledge from time to time, especially on procedures to be taken during emergencies such as disasters and rescue missions.

Rela Sibu officer Awis Adenan said as one of the frontliners during such situations, Rela members must always be ready to face any eventuality.

Additionally, he also said their roles had expanded to include strengthening national security.

“The roles of a Rela member have changed now and as such, they need to be more well-equipped and knowledgeable than ever before,” he spoke at the closing of the ‘Rela Basic Course Series 4/2016’ at Bumimas National Service Camp here recently.

Awis said the course was aimed at further strengthening the role of Rela members in assisting the government during emergencies such as disasters and security threats from outsiders.

According to him, Rela had conducted a series of courses for members in Belawai, Lundu and Betong.

“The series of courses kicked off on Sept 22 and Sibu is the last leg,” he said.

The course here was attended by some 100 Rela members from Sibu, Selangau, Julau and Kanowit.

Adding on, Awis hoped that more Sarawakians would join Rela, and also for the existing members to continue being active in activities slated for the benefit of the communities they were in.