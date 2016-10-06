Sarawak archers given two weeks to answer doping charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Archery Association of Malaysia (Naam) has given two weeks for its two Sarawak Sukma medallists to explain

the doping charges against them.

Naam acting honorary secretary Major (R) Amir Suharman Adnan said the association had sent letters about the matter to the state associations since both archers are still students.

Nonetheless, the sports’ governing body could not disclose the names of the archers and their medals won in the July Sukma.

“We sent letters to them last Friday and they need to explain before any action is taken. The athletes also need to inform if they want to test Sample B or attend the hearing for their doping cases,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Amir Suharman said if found guilty, both archers faced a four-year suspension which could be reduced to two years if proven the consumption was not their mistake.

The National Sports Council had earlier announced that the two athletes were found using sibutramine, a banned substance found in dieting and slimming supplements.

It was also the same drug found in the case of national wushu athlete Tai Cheau Xuen who failed a dope test in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

The usage of sibutramine is against the regulations set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

“It’s is the first time archers are involved in a doping issue and we will resolve the matter as soon as possible,” Amir Suharman said.

Apart from archers, the Malaysia Anti-Doping Agency (Adamas) which conducted the tests from July 20 to 30, also found a weightlifter positive for anabolic steroids and a boxer was found positive for diuretics. — Bernama