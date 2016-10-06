Selangor edge Sarawak for Sopma ten-pin bowling glory

KUCHING: Sarawak tried but could not overtake Selangor in the neck-to-neck battle for the Sopma ten-pin bowling overall championship. Selangor ended with 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Sarawak trailed in second place with a medal haul of 3-4-2 while Sabah finished third with 3-2-4 in the 5-day competition held at Megalanes Bowling Centre Batu Kawa which ended yesterday.

Yesterday, the state bowling squad ended their campaign with another gold medal in the women’s masters (step-ladder finals).

Top seed Sia Chew Ing disposed second seed Jovinia Danduan from Sabah 172-147 in the final to clinch the gold medal. For Sia, it was her third gold for the Games following earlier wins in the women’s doubles and trios.

In the men’s masters, top seed Mohd Zaidi Awang of Federal Territory beat Selangor’s second seed Mohd Firdaus Mohamad 192-152 in the final.

The closing ceremony and prize presentation was officiated by Malaysian Deaf Sports Association president Kamarzaman Harun and Sabah Sports Board chairman Datuk Louis Rampas.

Also present was Sarawak Deaf Sports Association president Albert Wong Tuong Chai.