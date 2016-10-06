Sime Darby’s placement of 316.35 mln new shares oversubcribed

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Bhd’s proposed placement of 316.35 million new shares, the biggest primary placement in Southeast Asia in almost three years, has garnered overwhelming demand of over RM6.2 billion from institutional investors for shares of the multinational conglomerate.

In a statement yesterday, Sime Darby said following an accelerated bookbuilding process, the group placed out new shares at RM7.45 or a three per cent discount to the five-day volume weighted average price of RM7.6796.

President and group chief executive Tan Sri Datuk Seri Mohd Bakke Salleh said the placement exercise will raise a total of RM2.36 billion for Sime Darby.

“We are delighted with the strong support from investors for our placement, which shows the trust that the market has in the future of Sime Darby.

“This is a major milestone in Sime Darby’s deleveraging exercise, which will reduce the debt to equity ratio to about 38 per cent,” he said.

The group said it will use the proceeds to repay borrowings, fund capital expenditure and working capital as well as to pay for the placement expenses.

Sime Darby is the world’s biggest producer of certified sustainable palm oil and is a key player in the industrial equipment and motor businesses in the Asia Pacific region.

It is also one of the largest property developers in Malaysia and a leading port operator in China’s Shandong province. — Bernama