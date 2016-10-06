The myths of working life

SOME individuals may hold to some myths about working life and this can cause them to be unable to progress much in their careers.

They need to let go of such beliefs so that they can get on the path to success.

Effort equals recognition

Some individuals always feel that their superiors and bosses do not see the amount of effort they have put in and, hence, never give them due recognition.

The truth is superiors and bosses have their expectations. They do not really bother about how one gets things done. Their concern is mainly on the outcome.

If their subordinates spend a lot of effort doing the work and are still unable to give them the desired results, they will not be pleased.

Hence, keep in mind that effort does not necessarily lead to recognition. Only desired results lead to recognition. So do not expect our efforts to earn the recognition of superiors.

Instead we should try our best to produce the desired outcome. Only then will we gain the recognition we so desire.

Salary increments should not be asked for

Many employees do not dare and do not fee l it is right to ask for an increment. They expect their superiors or bosses to give them their due reward.

Some superiors and bosses are generous and in order to keep capable staff, they will voluntarily give them salary increments.

However, there are some superiors or bosses who do not bother much about their subordinates.

Hence, if we feel that we have done well and deserve an increment, we need to fight for it.

Our superiors and bosses are not our parents, who will see to our every need. So we need to learn to defend our own benefits and stop blaming others for not doing so.

Interpersonal relationships are not important

Some individuals feel that as long as they work hard, they will be able to progress well in their careers. They feel it is not important to build relationships and rapport with their colleagues.

So they bury their heads in their work, not realising that they have missed many opportunities.

Good interpersonal relationships can help us in our career as those who are able to establish good relationships with their superiors, bosses and peers will enjoy favour from them.

Sticking to principles

Often times, we would like to stick to our principles and carry out our work based on them.

However, there are times when one word from the boss can push such principles out the window.

When it comes to a situation like this, we have to analyse the gravity of the issues. If there is nothing too serious or unethical, we should just carry out our boss’ orders.

We should not be too stringent and rigid as there are times principles need to be put aside for the benefit of the organisation or the people concerned.

No competition in the workplace

Some individuals just want to do their work well and advance in their careers. They do not wish to compete with anyone and yet others make them opponents.

The truth is, although we have no wish to compete with anyone, when we progress well, we are likely to have taken away the opportunity from someone else.

The promotion received would have been eyed by someone else.

Hence, in the workplace, there will inevitably be ‘wars’. As much as we would like to avoid going to ‘battle’, we cannot run away from it. We need to accept this fact and be aware of these inevitable wars.

Priscilla Hiu is a career guidance consultant of Gracia Management and a certified behavioural consultant of DISC Personality Profiling System, Institution of Motivation Living, USA and Extended DISC Personality Profiling System, Extended DISC Northgate.