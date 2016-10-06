The Special Ones

Helwinie in action during the 100m. Girls running on the track. Competing in the long jump. Bocce game in progress. Mohd Safree (right) training footballers.

SIBU: Alvean Gana Gandau, 22 sprinted when he heard the honk, but he tripped and fell flat while others went ahead.

He quickly got back up, ran as fast as he could to remarkably catch up and placed second in the 100 meter race in the 4th Special Olympics Sarawak Games last Saturday in Bintulu.

“I just wanted to be the brave man I was called to be, it was painful, but I needed to finish the race,” he told The Borneo Post.

Alvean, a slow learner from Miri, suffered cuts on both knees but he was proud of what he had achieved.

“The coach told me to run as fast as I could, to have a fighting spirit, to run with passion and that was what I did. I just wanted to be brave and I’ve achieved it,” he said.

He added that he had always loved running and his father coached him initially.

“I did feel a little stressful and afraid at first when I fell, but I told myself to get up and run,” he recalled.

Helwinie Audrey, 17 from Demak Baru, Kuching was also in Bintulu to compete in the state-level games for the first time.

The girl with Down Syndrome said she enjoyed the experience as she could mingle with friends.

Coach Ruhana Bujang could not agree more.

“This is an opportunity for all these special athletes because the games was designed for every athlete’s capabilities. Once they compete according to their abilities, it allowed their talents to shine,” she said.

According to Sibu coach Mohd Safree Mohd, most of the football players were skillful.

“Most of them are skillful enough I can said, but if we can involve them in this sport and give them proper training and skills, they can advance, they can play like professional players,” he pointed out.

Training provide them with the skills but it should also be fun, he added.

One Sibu teacher-in-charge shared his experience.

“It is not difficult to train them because some of them have the skills already. So this game (Special Olympics) is important because the athletes wanted to show their skills and as a coach, we need to teach them how to work as a team, not just individual skills,” he pointed out.

He said Special Olympics provides exposure to those with disabilities as the games allowed their talents to shine.

“We can give them a chance to go higher in the future,” he noted.

The 179 athletes from Bintulu, Kuching, Miri and Sibu at the 4th Special Olympic Sarawak Games, Bintulu competed in swimming, track and field, bocce and football.