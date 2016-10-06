World 

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for tiny molecular machines

STOCKHOLM: Jean-Pierre Sauvage of France, J Fraser Stoddart of Britain and Bernard Feringa of the Netherlands won the Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for developing molecular machines, the world’s smallest machines, the jury said.

“They have developed molecules with controllable movements, which can perform a task when energy is added… Molecular machines will most likely be used in the development of things such as new materials, sensors and energy storage systems,” it said. — AFP

