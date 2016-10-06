UiTM to hold fundraiser for students in need

KUCHING: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak will hold its Alumni Charity Fundraising Night on Nov 27 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) to assist students in need.

Themed ‘Strengthening Alumni Network, Sustaining Tomorrow’s Success’, the event will be held in collaboration with the UiTM Sarawak Alumni Association (Mitsa).

Vice-chancellor Prof emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said said funds raised will go to Tabung Mengubah Destini Anak Bangsa and Tabung Seri Kenyalang.

“In addition, we hope to gather all former students of ITM (Institut Teknologi Mara) and UiTM Sarawak since the institution was established in 1973 and at the same time strengthen the UiTM Alumni network for mutual benefits in the near future,” he said when paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem yesterday.

“This event is a charitable one to help UiTM achieve its mission and vision in helping Bumiputera students pursue higher education to international level. To the alumni, take this opportunity to give back to the university where you once acquired knowledge.”

Tickets are priced at RM150 per person or RM1,500 per table for silver seating and RM250 per person or RM2,500 per table for gold seating.

Payments can be made to the UiTM treasurer through Bank Islam account no. 110-400-1000-1473 or at the UiTM Sarawak treasurer’s office counter, Kota Samarahan 2 Campus during office hours.

For more information, contact Mohd Zakey Ramlee (082-678054) or Leviana Andrew (082-678219) or email dygnazari@sarawak.uitm.edu.my.