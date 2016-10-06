Sarawak 

UiTM to hold fundraiser for students in need

Karen Bong, reporters@theborneopost.com
Adenan (fifth right) and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu who are UiTM Alumni with Hassan (third right) and the group from UiTM Sarawak. Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz is at fourth left. — Photo by Chimon Upon

Adenan (fifth right) and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu who are UiTM Alumni with Hassan (third right) and the group from UiTM Sarawak. Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz is at fourth left. — Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak will hold its Alumni Charity Fundraising Night on Nov 27 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) to assist students in need.

Themed ‘Strengthening Alumni Network, Sustaining Tomorrow’s Success’, the event will be held in collaboration with the UiTM Sarawak Alumni Association (Mitsa).

Vice-chancellor Prof emeritus Datuk Dr Hassan Said said funds raised will go to Tabung Mengubah Destini Anak Bangsa and Tabung Seri Kenyalang.

“In addition, we hope to gather all former students of ITM (Institut Teknologi Mara) and UiTM Sarawak since the institution was established in 1973 and at the same time strengthen the UiTM Alumni network for mutual benefits in the near future,” he said when paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem yesterday.

“This event is a charitable one to help UiTM achieve its mission and vision in helping Bumiputera students pursue higher education to international level. To the alumni, take this opportunity to give back to the university where you once acquired knowledge.”

Tickets are priced at RM150 per person or RM1,500 per table for silver seating and RM250 per person or RM2,500 per table for gold seating.

Payments can be made to the UiTM treasurer through Bank Islam account no. 110-400-1000-1473 or at the UiTM Sarawak treasurer’s office counter, Kota Samarahan 2 Campus during office hours.

For more information, contact Mohd Zakey Ramlee (082-678054) or Leviana Andrew (082-678219) or email dygnazari@sarawak.uitm.edu.my.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of